Smothered Burgers

Yield
4 servings
March 2016

Serve a barbecue hit with these juicy burgers. Adding lettuce and tomatoes will liven up your plate and provide antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups vertically sliced onion
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 pound ground round
  • 4 (1-ounce) slices Texas toast
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Swiss cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 393
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 40%
  • Fat per serving 17.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 31.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 91mg
  • Iron per serving 4.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 786mg
  • Calcium per serving 204mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add onion; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove onion from pan, and keep warm.

Step 3

Heat pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt; saute 5 minutes or until tender.

Step 4

Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and beef. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 5

Preheat broiler.

Step 6

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place bread on grill rack; grill 1 minute on each side or until toasted.

Step 7

Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Top each bread slice with 1 patty, 1/4 cup onion, 1/4 cup mushrooms, and 2 tablespoons cheese; broil 2 minutes or until cheese melts.

