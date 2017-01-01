- Calories per serving 320
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 14.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.2g
- Fiber per serving 4.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 815mg
- Calcium per serving 234mg
Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add lemon rind; sauté 2 minutes. Add rice; sauté 3 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in asparagus, spinach, and nutmeg; cook, uncovered, 2 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Top each serving with cheese. Serve immediately.