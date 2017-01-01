Sweet-Spicy Cucumbers over Tomatoes

8 servings (serving size: 2 tomato slices and about 1/3 cup cucumber mixture)
March 2016

Be sure to use pickling cucumbers, which are shorter and thinner-skinned than regular cucumbers. Though 4 days is the maximum, the longer the cucumbers marinate, the spicier and more garlicky they'll become.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups thinly sliced pickling cucumber (about 2 cucumbers)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced Vidalia or other sweet onion
  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 whole dried red chiles
  • 16 (1/4-inch-thick) slices tomato
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 32
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 6%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange half of cucumber in a 9-inch pie plate. Top with half of onion. Repeat procedure with remaining cucumber and onion.

Step 2

Combine vinegar and next 5 ingredients (vinegar through chiles) in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally. Pour hot vinegar mixture over cucumber mixture. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 4 days.

Step 3

Arrange tomato slices on a platter; sprinkle evenly with 1/8 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Remove cucumber mixture from marinade with a slotted spoon; arrange over tomato slices.

