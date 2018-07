Grilled Chicken with White Barbecue Sauce

To prepare chicken, loosen skin from breasts by inserting fingers, gently pushing between skin and meat. Combine salt and next 4 ingredients (salt through chile powder); rub under loosened skin.

Step 3

Turn left burner off (leave right burner on). Coat grill rack with cooking spray. Place chicken on grill rack over right burner; grill 5 minutes on each side or until browned. Move chicken to grill rack over left burner. Cover and cook 35 minutes or until done, turning once. Remove chicken from grill; discard skin.