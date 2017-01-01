- Calories per serving 164
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 4.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 6.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 6.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 344mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Succotash Salad
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
The salad holds well, so you can make it up to a day ahead.
Step 1
To prepare salad, cook beans in boiling water for 12 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water. Drain. Combine beans, corn, and next 5 ingredients (corn through oregano).
Step 2
To prepare dressing, combine lemon juice and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over salad, and toss to coat.