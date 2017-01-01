- Calories per serving 253
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 3.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.3g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 255mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Two-Potato Salad with Crème Fraîche
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a large Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 18 minutes or until tender. Drain. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinegar; toss gently to coat. Let cool to room temperature.
Step 2
Combine crème fraîche and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Add to potatoes, tossing gently to coat.