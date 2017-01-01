- Calories per serving 265
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 23.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 425mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce
Canned peach nectar, near the bottled fruit juices in the grocery, is the base for a slightly sweet sauce that pairs well with highly seasoned beef. You can make and refrigerate the sauce up to a day ahead; bring it to room temperature just before serving.
How to Make It
To prepare sauce, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; saute 5 minutes or until tender. Add nectar, 3 tablespoons sugar, and vinegar. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 15 minutes). Add bourbon, ketchup, Worcestershire, and red pepper; cook over medium heat 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in the lime juice. Cool slightly. Pour the sauce into a blender, and process until smooth.
Prepare grill.
To prepare steak, combine 1 tablespoon sugar and next 7 ingredients (1 tablespoon sugar through black pepper); rub over both sides of steak. Place steak on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 7 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.