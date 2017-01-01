Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Oxmoor House
Total Time
9 Mins
Yield
18 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Dress up scoops of tangy buttermilk ice cream with in-season berries, sliced stone fruit, or lemon rind strips. Waffle bowls make a fun way to serve dessert, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 10 lemons)
  • 2 cups half-and-half
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups fat-free buttermilk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 3.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 54mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Combine sugar and juice in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until sugar dissolves. Add half-and-half, whole milk, and buttermilk. Pour mixture into the freezer can of an ice-cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Spoon ice cream into a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze 1 hour or until firm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up