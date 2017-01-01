White Bean and Bacon Dip with Rosemary Pita Chips

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3 pita chips and 3 tablespoons dip)
Health.com
March 2016

The homemade rosemary-flecked chips are a great complement to the garlicky dip, but store-bought pitas or bagel chips are a fine stand-in.

The traditional base of dips—sour cream—is replaced here with fat-free, low-sodium broth. Using bacon made from leaner pork cuts out a significant amount of fat from this garlicky dip. Plus, the cannellini beans are full of magnesium, potassium, folate, and fiber.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Chips:
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 (6-inch) pitas, each cut into 8 wedges
  • Cooking spray
  • Dip:
  • 2 applewood-smoked bacon slices, chopped (such as Nueske's)
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/3 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (19-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon paprika

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 3.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 4.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20.5g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3.8mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 397mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare chips, combine first 4 ingredients. Arrange pita wedges in a single layer on a baking sheet. Lightly coat pita wedges with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with rosemary mixture. Lightly recoat pita wedges with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until golden.

Step 3

To prepare dip, cook bacon in a small saucepan over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add garlic to drippings in pan; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add broth and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.

Step 4

Combine bean mixture, onions, and remaining ingredients in a food processor, and process until smooth. Spoon mixture into a bowl; stir in 1 tablespoon reserved bacon. Sprinkle dip with remaining bacon just before serving. Serve with pita chips.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up