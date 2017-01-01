- Calories per serving 67
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.2mg
- Sodium per serving 194mg
- Calcium per serving 8mg
Blueberry-Balsamic Barbecue Sauce
Try this sweet and tangy sauce next time you grill chicken, pork, or tuna. Add some sauce right at the end of cooking, and pass the rest at the table. If fresh blueberries aren't available, use 2 cups of thawed frozen blueberries.
How to Make It
Place all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until slightly thick. Remove from heat; cool. Place blueberry mixture in a blender; process until smooth.