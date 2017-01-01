- Calories per serving 413
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 5%
- Fat per serving 2.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 21.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 76.3g
- Fiber per serving 10.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 749mg
- Calcium per serving 102mg
Red Beans and Rice
Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
This is the ultimate in thriftiness and health—high-fiber, low-fat beans in a slow cooker. The long, slow cooking time coaxes all the flavor from the sausage into the beans for a mild yet full-flavored dish. If you need more time, cook it on low heat for 8 hours.
Combine first 12 ingredients in an electric slow cooker. Cover with lid; cook on high heat for 5 hours. Discard bay leaf; stir in salt. Serve over rice; sprinkle servings evenly with green onions.