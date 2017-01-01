- Calories per serving 369
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 11.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Protein per serving 26.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.6g
- Fiber per serving 3.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 931mg
- Calcium per serving 90mg
Beef and Bok Choy Hot Pot
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
You'll need a fork and a spoon to enjoy this meal. You can use most any greens in place of the bok choy, including spinach or Napa cabbage.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk; set aside.
Step 2
Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add beef, browning on all sides. Add broth mixture, green onions, garlic, and ginger; bring to a boil.
Step 3
Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until beef is tender. Stir in bok choy and carrot, and cook 5 minutes or until tender. Serve beef mixture over noodles.