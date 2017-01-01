Beef and Bok Choy Hot Pot

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups beef mixture and 1/2 cup noodles)
March 2016

You'll need a fork and a spoon to enjoy this meal. You can use most any greens in place of the bok choy, including spinach or Napa cabbage.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/4 cups water
  • 3/4 cup low-salt beef broth
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound beef stew meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped green onions
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 cups thinly sliced bok choy
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced carrot
  • 2 cups hot cooked wide rice noodles or fettuccine

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 369
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 11.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Protein per serving 26.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 3.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 931mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk; set aside.

Step 2

Heat vegetable oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add beef, browning on all sides. Add broth mixture, green onions, garlic, and ginger; bring to a boil.

Step 3

Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until beef is tender. Stir in bok choy and carrot, and cook 5 minutes or until tender. Serve beef mixture over noodles.

