All-American Chili

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups chili and 1 tablespoon cheese)
Julianna Grimes
March 2016

This all-American chili recipe is perfect for an outdoor cookout but can also be made on the stove for a comfort classic on a cold day.

To cut down on saturated fat, this recipe uses turkey sausage and ground sirloin instead of ground chuck. The red wine adds a rich flavor, plus plenty of heart-healthy antioxidants. Make a large batch and reheat for tasty leftovers (it actually tastes better the next day!).

Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces hot turkey Italian sausage
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 1/4 cups Merlot or other fruity red wine
  • 2 (28-ounce) cans no-salt-added whole tomatoes, undrained and coarsely chopped
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added kidney beans, drained
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving .4g
  • Protein per serving 22.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.5g
  • Fiber per serving 6.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 5.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 460mg
  • Calcium per serving 169mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Remove casings from sausage. Add sausage, onion, and the next 4 ingredients (onion through jalapeño) to pan; cook 8 minutes or until sausage and beef are browned, stirring to crumble.

Step 2

Add chili powder and the next 7 ingredients (chili powder through bay leaves), and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, tomatoes, and kidney beans; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Uncover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard the bay leaves. Sprinkle each serving with cheddar cheese.

Step 4

Note: Like most chilis, this version tastes even better the next day.

