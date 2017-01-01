- Calories per serving 286
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 7.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving .4g
- Protein per serving 22.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.5g
- Fiber per serving 6.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 5.1mg
- Sodium per serving 460mg
- Calcium per serving 169mg
All-American Chili
This all-American chili recipe is perfect for an outdoor cookout but can also be made on the stove for a comfort classic on a cold day.
To cut down on saturated fat, this recipe uses turkey sausage and ground sirloin instead of ground chuck. The red wine adds a rich flavor, plus plenty of heart-healthy antioxidants. Make a large batch and reheat for tasty leftovers (it actually tastes better the next day!).
How to Make It
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Remove casings from sausage. Add sausage, onion, and the next 4 ingredients (onion through jalapeño) to pan; cook 8 minutes or until sausage and beef are browned, stirring to crumble.
Add chili powder and the next 7 ingredients (chili powder through bay leaves), and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, tomatoes, and kidney beans; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Uncover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Discard the bay leaves. Sprinkle each serving with cheddar cheese.
Note: Like most chilis, this version tastes even better the next day.