- Calories per serving 317
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 230mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie
This warm apple-buttermilk custard pie is a delicious twist on a classic American dessert. The key to both a flaky piecrust and crisp streusel topping is to keep them as cold as possible before putting them into the oven.
The flaky crust and crispy topping pack half the fat of a traditional pie, partly because fat-free buttermilk replaces the sizeable amount of butter that other recipes call for.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325º.
To prepare crust, roll dough into a 14-inch circle; fit into a 9-inch deepdish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Fold edges under; flute. Place pie plate in refrigerator until ready to use.
To prepare streusel, lightly spoon 1/3 cup flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine 1/3 cup flour, brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in a medium bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Place streusel in refrigerator.
To prepare the filling, heat a large nonstrick skillet coated with cookig spray over medium heat. Add sliced apple, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; cook 10 minutes or until the apple is tender, sitrring mixture occasionally. Spoon the apple mixture into prepared crust.
Combine remaining 3/4 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, salt, and eggs, stirring with a whisk. Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Pour over apple mixture. Bake at 325º for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 300º (do not remove pie from oven); sprinkle streusel over pie. Bake at 300º for 40 minutes or until set. Let stand 1 hour before serving.