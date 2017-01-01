Seasoned Spinach

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
March 2016

This Asian-inspired seasoned spinach recipe is easy to make, and great as a stand-alone side or as part of another dish.

This recipe goes with Bibimbop (Rice and Vegetable Medley)

Ingredients

  • 2 (10-ounce) packages fresh spinach, divided
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 31
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 0.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 2.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 214mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Steam half of spinach, covered, for 5 minutes or until the spinach wilts; place steamed spinach in a colander. Repeat procedure with remaining spinach. Cool slightly, and squeeze dry.

Step 2

Place spinach in a bowl. Add onions and remaining ingredients; toss mixture well to combine. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

