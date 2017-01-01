- Calories per serving 19
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 47%
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 0.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.3mg
- Sodium per serving 302mg
- Calcium per serving 51mg
Shang Kimchi (Summer, or Raw, Kimchi)
Photo: Karry Hosford
You can buy kimchi from an Asian market or make your own. Most kimchi is fermented for days or weeks to develop a pungent flavor. Although this recipe skips the fermentation step, it tastes authentic.
Place cabbage and salt in a large bowl, tossing gently to combine. Weigh down cabbage with another bowl. Let stand at room temperature 3 hours, tossing occasionally. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain and squeeze dry.
Combine cabbage, sesame seeds, and remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.