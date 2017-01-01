- Calories per serving 205
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 6.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 471mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Daeji Bulgogi (Spicy Korean Pork Barbecue)
Try this quick and simple Korean pork barbecue recipe for an outstanding Korean meal. The caramel notes of brown sugar balance the heat of sambal oelek and crushed red pepper.
How to Make It
Step 1
Wrap pork in plastic wrap; freeze 1 1/2 hours or until firm. Remove plastic wrap; cut pork diagonally across grain into 1/16-inch-thick slices.
Step 2
Combine pork, sugar, and next 6 ingredients (sugar through garlic) in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.
Step 3
Prepare grill.
Step 4
Place a wire grilling basket on grill rack. Remove pork from bag; discard marinade. Place pork on grilling basket coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes or until desired degree of doneness, turning frequently.