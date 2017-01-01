Pork and Kimchi Dumplings

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3 dumplings and about 2 teaspoons sauce)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Dumplings:
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shiitake mushroom caps
  • 1/2 cup
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 4 ounces ground pork
  • 24 gyoza skins
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • Cooking spray
  • Sauce:
  • 1 tablespoon minced green onions
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 5.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 466mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare dumplings, combine first 10 ingredients. Working with 1 gyoza skin at a time (cover remaining skins to prevent drying), spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons pork mixture into center of each skin. Moisten edges of skin with water. Fold in half, pinching edges together to seal. Place dumplings, seam sides up, on a baking sheet sprinkled with 1 teaspoon cornstarch (cover loosely with a towel to prevent drying).

Step 2

Arrange half of the dumplings in a single layer in a bamboo or vegetable steamer coated with cooking spray. Steam dumplings, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove dumplings from steamer; keep warm. Repeat procedure with remaining dumplings.

Step 3

To prepare sauce, combine 1 tablespoon onions and remaining ingredients. Serve sauce with dumplings.

