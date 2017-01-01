- Calories per serving 319
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 10.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 9.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 121mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 141mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Chocolate Chunk Bread Puddings
Try not to chop the chocolate too finely for this bread pudding recipe so you'll have good-sized chunks to bite into. Hawaiian sweet bread is a soft, sweet bread found in the bakery section of most grocery stores. Leftovers are good for ham and Swiss sandwiches.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until toasted. Remove bread from oven; decrease oven temperature to 325°.
Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (milk through egg) in a medium bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add bread, tossing gently to coat. Cover and chill 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.
Divide half of bread mixture evenly between 2 (6-ounce) ramekins or custard cups coated with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with half of chocolate. Divide remaining bread mixture between ramekins; top with remaining chocolate.
Place ramekins in an 8-inch square baking pan; add hot water to pan to a depth of 1 inch. Bake at 325° for 35 minutes or until set. Serve each pudding warm with 1 tablespoon whipped topping.