- Calories per serving 307
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 9.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 6.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47.6g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 124mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 279mg
- Calcium per serving 175mg
Raspberry-Topped Amaretto Tarts
Make and refrigerate the tarts (without the raspberries) earlier in the day. Arrange the fruit on top just before serving. You can also make the tarts in 2 (6-ounce) ramekins or custard cups.
Low-fat milk gives these elegant custard tarts a silky texture without all the saturated fat of a traditional cream base, and sweet-tart raspberries add vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants. With a simplified crust and individualized portions, this is the perfect make-ahead dessert for an intimate dinner for two.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare crust, combine crumbs, butter, and 1 teaspoon sugar, tossing with a fork until moist. Divide mixture evenly between 2 (75-inch) ceramic crème brûlée dishes coated with cooking spray. Press mixture into bottom of dishes. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until lightly browned; cool completely on a wire rack.
To prepare filling, combine 1/4 cup milk, 3 tablespoons sugar, cornstarch, salt, and egg yolk in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Heat 3/4 cup milk over medium heat in a small, heavy saucepan to 180° or until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil). Gradually add hot milk to sugar mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk. Place mixture in pan; cook over medium heat until thick and bubbly (about 5 minutes), stirring constantly.
Remove pan from heat; stir in liqueur and vanilla. Spoon custard into a small bowl; place bowl inside a medium ice-filled bowl for 10 minutes or until custard comes to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Remove bowl from ice; spoon custard into prepared crusts. Cover and chill 2 to 6 hours.
Uncover tarts. Arrange 1/4 cup raspberries on top of each tart. Garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.