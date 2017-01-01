Raspberry-Topped Amaretto Tarts

Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 tart)
March 2016

Make and refrigerate the tarts (without the raspberries) earlier in the day. Arrange the fruit on top just before serving. You can also make the tarts in 2 (6-ounce) ramekins or custard cups.

Low-fat milk gives these elegant custard tarts a silky texture without all the saturated fat of a traditional cream base, and sweet-tart raspberries add vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants. With a simplified crust and individualized portions, this is the perfect make-ahead dessert for an intimate dinner for two.

Ingredients

  • Crust:
  • 1/4 cup vanilla wafer cookie crumbs (about 6 cookies)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Cooking spray
  • Filling:
  • 1 cup 2% reduced-fat milk, divided
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 5 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 teaspoons amaretto (almond-flavored liqueur)
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Topping:
  • 1/2 cup fresh raspberries
  • Fresh mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 9.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 6.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 124mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 279mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare crust, combine crumbs, butter, and 1 teaspoon sugar, tossing with a fork until moist. Divide mixture evenly between 2 (75-inch) ceramic crème brûlée dishes coated with cooking spray. Press mixture into bottom of dishes. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until lightly browned; cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 3

To prepare filling, combine 1/4 cup milk, 3 tablespoons sugar, cornstarch, salt, and egg yolk in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Heat 3/4 cup milk over medium heat in a small, heavy saucepan to 180° or until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil). Gradually add hot milk to sugar mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk. Place mixture in pan; cook over medium heat until thick and bubbly (about 5 minutes), stirring constantly.

Step 4

Remove pan from heat; stir in liqueur and vanilla. Spoon custard into a small bowl; place bowl inside a medium ice-filled bowl for 10 minutes or until custard comes to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Remove bowl from ice; spoon custard into prepared crusts. Cover and chill 2 to 6 hours.

Step 5

Uncover tarts. Arrange 1/4 cup raspberries on top of each tart. Garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.

