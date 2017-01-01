- Calories per serving 156
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 2.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 4.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 121mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Stout Chocolate-Cherry Bread
This baked treat is full of inflammation-fighting tart cherries and antioxidant-rich chocolate. The dark stout beer adds an extra dose of antioxidants and silicon, which can help boost bone density.
How to Make It
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 2 cups flour, beer, and yeast in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Remove mixture from refrigerator; let stand 1 hour.
Add 2 cups flour, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, and salt; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky). Knead in cherries and chocolate.
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Shape dough into a 9-inch round; place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Uncover the dough. Combine water and egg white, stirring with a whisk, and brush over dough. Sprinkle the dough with pearl sugar, if desired. Make a 1/4-inch-deep cut down the center of dough using a sharp knife.
Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until bread is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.