Stout Chocolate-Cherry Bread

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
20 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

This baked treat is full of inflammation-fighting tart cherries and antioxidant-rich chocolate. The dark stout beer adds an extra dose of antioxidants and silicon, which can help boost bone density.

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 cups bread flour, divided
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle Guinness Stout
  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup dried tart cherries
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon pearl sugar (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 2.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 4.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 121mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 2 cups flour, beer, and yeast in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2

Remove mixture from refrigerator; let stand 1 hour.

Step 3

Add 2 cups flour, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, and salt; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky). Knead in cherries and chocolate.

Step 4

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 5

Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Shape dough into a 9-inch round; place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Step 6

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 7

Uncover the dough. Combine water and egg white, stirring with a whisk, and brush over dough. Sprinkle the dough with pearl sugar, if desired. Make a 1/4-inch-deep cut down the center of dough using a sharp knife.

Step 8

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until bread is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.

