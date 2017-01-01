- Calories per serving 145
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 3.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 4.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 233mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Rich Tomato Bread
How to Make It
Combine the water and tomatoes in a small bowl. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.
Strain tomato mixture through a sieve over a bowl, reserving liquid. Finely chop tomatoes. Heat reserved liquid to 100° to 110°. Place liquid in a large bowl, and stir in yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 3 cups flour, chopped tomatoes, oil, salt, and egg; stir until a soft dough forms.
Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).
Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Roll dough into a 14 x 7-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with a short edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place roll, seam side down, in an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray.
Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Uncover dough; bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; place on a wire rack. Brush with melted butter.