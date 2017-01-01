Rich Tomato Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the water and tomatoes in a small bowl. Cover and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Strain tomato mixture through a sieve over a bowl, reserving liquid. Finely chop tomatoes. Heat reserved liquid to 100° to 110°. Place liquid in a large bowl, and stir in yeast. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3 Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 3 cups flour, chopped tomatoes, oil, salt, and egg; stir until a soft dough forms.

Step 4 Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 5 Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 6 Punch dough down; cover and let rest 5 minutes. Roll dough into a 14 x 7-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Roll up rectangle tightly, starting with a short edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place roll, seam side down, in an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray.

Step 7 Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 8 Preheat oven to 350°.