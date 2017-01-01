Fontina and Red Pepper-Stuffed Garlic Focaccia

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
14 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 1/4 cups bread flour, divided
  • 1 whole garlic head
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extravirgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon cornmeal
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 3/4 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded fontina cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 3.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 5.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 265mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 1 cup flour to yeast mixture, stirring well to combine. Cover and let stand at room temperature 8 hours or overnight to create a sponge (mixture will become very bubbly).

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4

Remove papery skin from garlic head (do not peel or separate cloves). Wrap in foil. Bake at 350° for 1 hour; cool 10 minutes.

Step 5

Separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins. Place garlic pulp, 1 tablespoon oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl, and mash with a fork until smooth. Stir into sponge.

Step 6

Add 2 cups flour to the sponge; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky).

Step 7

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 8

Punch dough down. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Divide dough in half; roll each half into a 10-inch round.

Step 9

Place 1 dough round on a baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Arrange basil over dough, leaving a 1/4-inch border; top with bell peppers. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Top with other dough round; pinch edges to seal. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 45 minutes or until dough is doubled in size.

Step 10

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 11

Uncover dough. Make indentations in top of dough with a knife. Gently brush dough with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bake at 400° for 30 minutes or until the focaccia is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up