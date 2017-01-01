Sunflower-Wheat Loaf

Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon dark molasses
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup wheat germ
  • 2 tablespoons cornmeal
  • 1 1/4 cups bread flour, divided
  • 1/3 cup raw unsalted sunflower seeds
  • 1/4 cup dried blueberries
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 3.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 4.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.9g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 149mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Lightly spoon whole wheat flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add whole wheat flour, honey, oil, molasses, and salt to yeast mixture, stirring well to combine. Cover and let stand at room temperature 1 hour to create a sponge.

Step 3

Add wheat germ and cornmeal to sponge. Lightly spoon bread flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 1 cup flour to sponge; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel tacky). Knead in sunflower seeds and blueberries.

Step 4

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size. (Gently press 2 fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)

Step 5

Punch dough down. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Roll into a 14 x 7-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Roll up tightly, starting with a short edge, pressing firmly to eliminate air pockets; pinch seam and ends to seal. Place roll, seam side down, in an 8 x 4-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Coat dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise 45 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 6

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 7

Uncover dough; bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Remove from pan; cool on a wire rack.

