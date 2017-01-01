- Calories per serving 272
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 4.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 150mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Chocolate Fudge Pie
This is a great make-ahead dessert as it needs to chill at least 4 hours.
Cool and creamy, you’ll love indulging in this lightened version of chocolate crème pie. Using low-fat milk and replacing half the eggs with egg whites gives the filling a silky finish without all the saturated fat and cholesterol of butter and heavy cream. Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder for an elegant touch and extra antioxidant boost.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute. Place pie plate in freezer until ready to use.
Combine brown sugar, 1/2 cup cocoa, and flour in a large bowl. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (milk through egg whites); stir with a whisk until well blended. Add milk mixture to brown sugar mixture; stir until combined.
Pour mixture into crust. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until just set. Cool on a wire rack to room temperature. Cover; chill at least 4 hours. Spread whipped topping evenly over filling; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon cocoa, if desired.