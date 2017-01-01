Chocolate Fudge Pie

This is a great make-ahead dessert as it needs to chill at least 4 hours.

Cool and creamy, you’ll love indulging in this lightened version of chocolate crème pie. Using low-fat milk and replacing half the eggs with egg whites gives the filling a silky finish without all the saturated fat and cholesterol of butter and heavy cream. Dust with unsweetened cocoa powder for an elegant touch and extra antioxidant boost.