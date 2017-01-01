Penne with Shiitakes, Olives, and Asiago

Yield
1 serving (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallots
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups torn spinach
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons sliced ripe olives
  • 1 1/2 cups hot cooked penne (about 3/4 cup uncooked tube-shaped pasta)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Dash of salt
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Asiago cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 543
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 23.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 5.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 636mg
  • Calcium per serving 363mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic, and sauté 2 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Stir in spinach, basil, and vinegar, and cook 1 minute or until spinach wilts, stirring frequently. Add broth and olives; cook 15 seconds.

Step 2

Combine mushroom mixture, pasta, oil, pepper, and salt, tossing gently to coat. Spoon pasta mixture onto a plate; top with cheese.

