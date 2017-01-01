Filet Mignon with Lemon Asparagus

Yield
1 serving
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steak, trimmed (1 inch thick)
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon hot smoked paprika
  • Dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces asparagus spears
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Dash of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 42%
  • Fat per serving 10.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 26.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.7g
  • Fiber per serving 2.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 4.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 503mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle both sides of steak with 1/8 teaspoon salt, paprika, and pepper. Add steak to pan, and cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

Step 2

Snap off tough ends of asparagus. Steam asparagus, covered, 3 minutes. Drizzle juice evenly over asparagus, and sprinkle with dash of salt. Serve with steak.

