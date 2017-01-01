Everything-but-the-Kitchen-Sink Frittata

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare broiler.

Step 2 Place the sliced asparagus in a small microwave safe bowl; cover. Microwave at high 20 seconds.

Step 3 Combine milk and next 4 ingredients (milk through egg), stirring with a whisk.

Step 4 Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beans and onion; sauté 30 seconds. Add egg mixture; reduce heat to medium, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the asparagus and basil evenly over egg mixture, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle with cheese.