Everything-but-the-Kitchen-Sink Frittata

Yield
1 serving
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (1-inch) sliced asparagus
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • Dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1 large egg
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon chopped red onion
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons shredded fresh mozzarella or Asiago cheese
  • 2 grape or cherry tomatoes, quartered

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 8.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 29.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.7g
  • Fiber per serving 5.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 224mg
  • Iron per serving 3.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 749mg
  • Calcium per serving 193mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare broiler.

Step 2

Place the sliced asparagus in a small microwave safe bowl; cover. Microwave at high 20 seconds.

Step 3

Combine milk and next 4 ingredients (milk through egg), stirring with a whisk.

Step 4

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beans and onion; sauté 30 seconds. Add egg mixture; reduce heat to medium, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the asparagus and basil evenly over egg mixture, and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle with cheese.

Step 5

Wrap handle of pan with foil. Broil for 4 minutes or until top is set and cheese melts. Sprinkle with tomatoes.

