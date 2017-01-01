- Calories per serving 425
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 12.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 48.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29.1g
- Fiber per serving 9.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 109mg
- Iron per serving 4.6mg
- Sodium per serving 867mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Chicken with Black Bean Salsa
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Serve this as is, or slice the chicken and pair it with warm flour tortillas, sour cream, and shredded cheese for chicken fajitas.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare salsa, combine first 9 ingredients, tossing well to combine.
Step 2
To prepare chicken, heat butter in a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with dash of salt and black pepper. Add chicken to pan; cook 6 minutes on each side or until done. Serve with salsa and lime slice, if desired.