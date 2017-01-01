- Calories per serving 340
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 10.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 129mg
- Iron per serving 7.3mg
- Sodium per serving 995mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Quick Coconut Soup
It's difficult to prepare just 1/3 cup of rice, so go ahead and make 1 cup, and use the rest later in a stir-fry or fried rice. Serve this soup with Asian Cucumber Salad. Use the remaining canned coconut milk as a marinade for fish or to boost the flavor of rice or couscous.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the first 7 ingredients in a medium saucepan, and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from heat; stir in coconut milk, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice. Spoon rice into a soup bowl; ladle soup over rice.