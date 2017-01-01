Quick Coconut Soup

Yield
1 serving (serving size: about 2 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

It's difficult to prepare just 1/3 cup of rice, so go ahead and make 1 cup, and use the rest later in a stir-fry or fried rice. Serve this soup with Asian Cucumber Salad. Use the remaining canned coconut milk as a marinade for fish or to boost the flavor of rice or couscous.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lime rind
  • 1/4 teaspoon chile paste with garlic
  • 3 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3/4 cup light coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon chopped green onions
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 cup hot cooked basmati rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 10.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 129mg
  • Iron per serving 7.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 995mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 7 ingredients in a medium saucepan, and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from heat; stir in coconut milk, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice. Spoon rice into a soup bowl; ladle soup over rice.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up