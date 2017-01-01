- Calories per serving 269
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 4.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 4.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 476mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Mocha-Chocolate Trifle
A half cup of Kahlúa gives this mocha-chocolate trifle a kick. Chocolate lovers will appreciate this dessert that's lighter in calories but big on taste. Don't skip the toffee, you'll want that crunch!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; beat at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Combine milk and pudding mix in a medium bowl; prepare according to package directions.
Tear half of cake into pieces; place in a 3-quart bowl or trifle dish. Pour half of Kahlúa over cake pieces; top with half of pudding, whipped topping, and chocolate bars. Repeat procedure with remaining cake, Kahlúa, pudding, whipped topping, and chocolate bars. Cover; chill at least 4 hours.