Miso Chicken with Brown Rice

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Rub miso mixture over both sides of chicken breast halves. Wrap each breast half securely in plastic wrap. Arrange the packets in steamer rack; place rack in a Dutch oven. Steam packets, covered, 20 minutes or until done. Remove packets from steamer; let stand 5 minutes. Remove chicken from packets, reserving liquid from packets. Dice chicken; set aside. Discard water in pan; wipe pan dry with a paper towel.