- Calories per serving 344
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 36.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.5g
- Fiber per serving 5.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 3.3mg
- Sodium per serving 998mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Miso Chicken with Brown Rice
"I do a lot of Asian cooking, and I was looking for another use for miso. In this recipe, the sweetness in the miso blends well with the saltiness of the soy sauce." --CL Reader
How to Make It
Combine first 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Rub miso mixture over both sides of chicken breast halves. Wrap each breast half securely in plastic wrap. Arrange the packets in steamer rack; place rack in a Dutch oven. Steam packets, covered, 20 minutes or until done. Remove packets from steamer; let stand 5 minutes. Remove chicken from packets, reserving liquid from packets. Dice chicken; set aside. Discard water in pan; wipe pan dry with a paper towel.
Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add egg whites, and cook 2 minutes or until done. Remove egg whites from skillet; coarsely chop.
Add reserved cooking liquid, chicken, onion, carrot, and fish sauce to Dutch oven, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 5 minutes or until liquid almost evaporates. Add rice, mushrooms, parsley, green onions, and soy sauce; cook 3 minutes. Stir in egg whites and spinach.