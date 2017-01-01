- Calories per serving 270
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 6%
- Sodium per serving 370mg
- Calcium per serving 15%
Pesto Topped Halibut
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly grease baking sheet; set aside.
Step 2
Process all ingredients except halibut in food processor or blender until well blended. Evenly spread on halibut.
Step 3
Bake 15 minutes or until halibut flakes with a fork.
Step 4
See nutrition information for sodium content.