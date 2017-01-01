Pesto Topped Halibut

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts or walnuts
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 halibut or cod fillets (about 1 lb.)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 270
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 6%
  • Sodium per serving 370mg
  • Calcium per serving 15%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Lightly grease baking sheet; set aside.

Step 2

Process all ingredients except halibut in food processor or blender until well blended. Evenly spread on halibut.

Step 3

Bake 15 minutes or until halibut flakes with a fork.

Step 4

See nutrition information for sodium content.

