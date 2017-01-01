Creamy Mediterranean Paninis

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped oil-cured black olives
  • 8 slices rustic whole grain bread (about 1/2-inch thick)
  • 1 small zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 4 slices provolone cheese
  • 1 jar (7 oz.) roasted red peppers, drained and sliced

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, basil with olives in small bowl. Evenly spread bread slices with mayonnaise mixture, then layer 4 bread slices with zucchini, provolone, peppers and bacon. Top with remaining 4 bread slices.

Step 2

Spread remaining Mayonnaise on outside of sandwiches and cook in 12-inch nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat, turning once, until sandwiches are golden brown and cheese is melted, about 4 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up