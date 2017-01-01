- Calories per serving 330
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 6%
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Calcium per serving 15%
Smashed Potatoes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cover potatoes and garlic with water in 4-quart saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook uncovered 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain.
Step 2
Coarsely mash potatoes with remaining ingredients, leaving some potato chunks.
Step 3
TIP: For EXTRA SPECIAL SMASHED POTATOES, stir in 1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon and use shredded cheddar cheese instead of Parmesan cheese.
