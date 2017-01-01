Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
10
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds sweet potatoes or yams, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons Hellmann’s® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Extra Virgin Olive Oil in medium bowl. Arrange potatoes in single layer on baking sheet.

Step 3

Bake, stirring once, 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender; cool completely.

Step 4

Combine potatoes, apple, cranberries and remaining Mayonnaise in large bowl; toss to coat. Chill, if desired.

Step 5

• Tip: For an extra special twist, add Sweetened Pecans. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook 1 cup chopped pecans with 6 tablespoons sugar, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until sugar browns. Spread pecan mixture onto greased aluminum  foil. Let cool. Break into bite-size pieces, add to salad just before serving.

Step 6

 

Step 7

Cost per recipe*: $

Step 8

Cost per serving*: $.

Step 9

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up