Warm White Bean & Tuna Quesadillas

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1 can (16 oz.) cannellini or white kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cans (5 oz. ea.) tuna in spring water, drained and flaked
  • 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 (8-in.) fajita size flour tortillas
  • 4 slices mozzarella or provolone cheese
  • 1 cup baby spinach leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 460
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 25%
  • Sodium per serving 1290mg
  • Calcium per serving 30%

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly mash beans in medium bowl. Stir in tuna, Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, lemon juice and salt. Evenly spread tuna salad onto 2 tortillas, then top with cheese, spinach and remaining tortillas.

Step 2

Cook in 10-inch nonstick skillet lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray over medium heat, turning once, 5 minutes or until golden and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges.

Step 3

