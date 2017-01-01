- Calories per serving 460
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 25%
- Sodium per serving 1290mg
- Calcium per serving 30%
Warm White Bean & Tuna Quesadillas
How to Make It
Step 1
Lightly mash beans in medium bowl. Stir in tuna, Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, lemon juice and salt. Evenly spread tuna salad onto 2 tortillas, then top with cheese, spinach and remaining tortillas.
Step 2
Cook in 10-inch nonstick skillet lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray over medium heat, turning once, 5 minutes or until golden and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges.
