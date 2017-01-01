Salami and Provolone Panini

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 8 slices Italian or white bread
  • 12 slices Genoa or hard salami
  • 8 slices provolone cheese
  • 1 cup arugula or baby spinach leaves
  • 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 630
  • Fat per serving 41g
  • Saturated fat per serving 18g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 20%
  • Sodium per serving 1990mg
  • Calcium per serving 50%

How to Make It

Step 1

Evenly top 4 bread slices with salami, cheese and arugula, then remaining bread slice.

Step 2

Brush both sides of sandwiches with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil. In 12-inch skillet or grill pan, cook sandwiches over medium heat, turning once, 6 minutes or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.

