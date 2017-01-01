Parmesan-Crusted Bruschetta Chicken

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 1 lb.)
  • 4 teaspoons plain dry bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup Wish-Bone® Robusto Italian Dressing or Wish-Bone® Italian Dressing

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 290
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 6%
  • Sodium per serving 550mg
  • Calcium per serving 5%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil with cheese in medium bowl. Arrange chicken on baking sheet. Evenly top with mayonnaise mixture, then sprinkle with bread crumbs and Italian seasoning.

Step 3

Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Step 4

Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients in medium bowl.

Step 5

To serve, evenly top chicken with bruschetta mixture.

Step 6

Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Light or Real Mayonnaise

Step 7

Cost per recipe*: $

Step 8

Cost per serving*: $

Step 9

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.

Step 10

 

