- Calories per serving 320
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 44g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 145mg
- Iron per serving 10%
- Sodium per serving 420mg
- Calcium per serving 4%
Oven-Fried Herb Chicken
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Combine bread crumbs, garlic salt, herbs and black pepper in shallow dish; set aside.
Step 3
Add chicken and Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mayonnaise to large plastic bag; shake to evenly coat. Remove chicken, then lightly dip in crumb mixture. Arrange chicken on cookie sheet.
Step 4
Bake 40 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Also terrific with Hellmann's® Real Mayonnaise.
