Oven-Fried Herb Chicken

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
8
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, parsley or rosemary leaves, crushed
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 1/2 pounds chicken parts, skin removed
  • 1/2 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 44g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 145mg
  • Iron per serving 10%
  • Sodium per serving 420mg
  • Calcium per serving 4%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine bread crumbs, garlic salt, herbs and black pepper in shallow dish; set aside.

Step 3

Add chicken and Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mayonnaise to large plastic bag; shake to evenly coat. Remove chicken, then lightly dip in crumb mixture. Arrange chicken on cookie sheet.

Step 4

Bake 40 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Also terrific with Hellmann's® Real Mayonnaise.

Step 5

Cost per recipe*: $

Step 6

Cost per serving*: $.

Step 7

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.

Step 8

See nutrition information for sodium content.

Step 9

 

