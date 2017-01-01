- Calories per serving 600
- Fat per serving 31g
- Saturated fat per serving 12g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Iron per serving 15%
- Sodium per serving 900mg
- Calcium per serving 40%
Mediterranean Sandwich
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven 350°.
Step 2
Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, Dressing and basil in small bowl; evenly spread on roll. Layer roll with remaining ingredients. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake 4 minutes or until cheese melts slightly.
Also terrific with Hellmann's or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise.
Cost per recipe*: $03
Cost per serving*: $03
*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.