Mediterranean Sandwich

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Yield
1
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1 hoagie roll, halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil or Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Wish-Bone® Olive Oil Vinaigrette Dressing
  • 3 teaspoons chopped loosely packed fresh basil leaves
  • 2 ounces sliced cooked chicken
  • 1/4 medium yellow bell pepper, grilled and sliced
  • 1/3 cup grilled sliced mushrooms
  • 2 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 1 slice red onion, grilled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 600
  • Fat per serving 31g
  • Saturated fat per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 95mg
  • Iron per serving 15%
  • Sodium per serving 900mg
  • Calcium per serving 40%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven 350°.

Step 2

Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, Dressing and basil in small bowl; evenly spread on roll. Layer roll with remaining ingredients. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake 4 minutes or until cheese melts slightly.

Step 4

Also terrific with Hellmann's or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise.

Step 5

Cost per recipe*: $03

Step 6

Cost per serving*: $03

Step 7

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.

