- Calories per serving 530
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 15%
- Sodium per serving 920mg
- Calcium per serving 8%
Italian Chicken Sandwich
How to Make It
Step 1
Grill or broil chicken and zucchini, brushing frequently with Wish-Bone® Italian Dressing, until chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Step 2
Meanwhile, spread Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil on both sides of bread. Arrange chicken and zucchini on bread. Wrap in aluminum foil and keep warm. To serve, cut into 4 pieces.
Step 3
Cost per recipe*: $23
Step 4
Cost per serving*: $06
Step 5
*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.
Step 6
Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise.