Italian Chicken Sandwich

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 4 thin chicken cutlets (about 1 lb.)
  • 1 small zucchini, cut lengthwise into thin strips
  • 1/4 cup Wish-Bone® Italian or Light Italian Dressing
  • 1/3 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 1 loaf Italian bread (about 16 in.), halved lengthwise

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 530
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 15%
  • Sodium per serving 920mg
  • Calcium per serving 8%

How to Make It

Step 1

Grill or broil chicken and zucchini, brushing frequently with Wish-Bone® Italian Dressing, until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Step 2

Meanwhile, spread Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil on both sides of bread. Arrange chicken and zucchini on bread. Wrap in aluminum foil and keep warm. To serve, cut into 4 pieces.

Step 3

Cost per recipe*: $23

Step 4

Cost per serving*: $06

Step 5

*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.

Step 6

Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real Mayonnaise.

