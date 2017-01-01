Greek Style Pizza

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
17 Mins
Yield
6
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
  • 1 (10-in.) pre-baked pizza crust, thin style
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cups baby spinach leaves
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 270
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 10%
  • Sodium per serving 630mg
  • Calcium per serving 20%

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese and oregano in small bowl. Arrange pizza crust on cookie sheet. Spread with mayonnaise mixture, then top with tomatoes. Bake 12 minutes or until tomatoes are tender.

Step 3

Top with spinach, onion and feta. Bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Step 4

TIP: Try adding sliced kalamata olives

