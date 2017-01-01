- Calories per serving 270
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 10%
- Sodium per serving 630mg
- Calcium per serving 20%
Greek Style Pizza
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese and oregano in small bowl. Arrange pizza crust on cookie sheet. Spread with mayonnaise mixture, then top with tomatoes. Bake 12 minutes or until tomatoes are tender.
Step 3
Top with spinach, onion and feta. Bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Step 4
TIP: Try adding sliced kalamata olives