Cuban Style Roast Turkey Breast

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 20 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
8
Health.com
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano leaves, crushed
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 4- to 5- lb. boneless, skinless turkey breast

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, lime juice, cumin, oregano, and garlic in large resealable plastic bag. Add turkey; turn to coat. Close bag and marinate in refrigerator up to 8 hours.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°. Remove turkey from marinade, discarding marinade. Arrange turkey on roasting pan with rack or baking sheet. Roast, 20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Reduce the heat to 350° and roast an additional 1 hour or until thermometer inserted into the center of the breast reads 160°. Remove to cutting board, loosely tent with aluminum foil and let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

