Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
8
August 2012

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 6 cups assorted fresh vegetables (zucchini, red and yellow peppers and/or red onion), sliced
  • 1 box (16 oz.) fusilli pasta, cooked, drained and cooled
  • 1/3 cup sliced kalamata or pitted ripe olives
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 340
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 8%
  • Sodium per serving 320mg
  • Calcium per serving 2%

How to Make It

Step 1

Blend 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, vinegar and ground black pepper in medium bowl. Stir in vegetables. Arrange vegetable mixture in grill pan or on foil on grill. Grill vegetables, stirring once, 20 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Cool.

Step 2

Combine vegetables with remaining ingredients in large bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 3

• TIP: Add cut up cooked chicken or flaked drained tuna for a simple main dish idea.

Step 4

Vegetables may also be roasted in the oven,

Step 6

