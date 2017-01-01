- Calories per serving 340
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 8%
- Sodium per serving 320mg
- Calcium per serving 2%
Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables
How to Make It
Step 1
Blend 1/4 cup Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Mayonnaise Dressing with Olive Oil, vinegar and ground black pepper in medium bowl. Stir in vegetables. Arrange vegetable mixture in grill pan or on foil on grill. Grill vegetables, stirring once, 20 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Cool.
Step 2
Combine vegetables with remaining ingredients in large bowl. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 3
• TIP: Add cut up cooked chicken or flaked drained tuna for a simple main dish idea.
Step 4
Vegetables may also be roasted in the oven,
Step 5
Step 6
Cost per recipe*: $
Step 7
Cost per serving*: $
Step 8
*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets
Step 9