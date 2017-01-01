- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 4%
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Calcium per serving 2%
Tuscan Glazed Chicken
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine all ingredients except chicken in medium bowl. Arrange chicken on baking sheet, then evenly top with mayonnaise mixture.
Step 3
Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Cost per recipe*: $
Cost per serving*: $
*Based on average retail prices at national supermarkets.
See nutritional information for sodium content.
Also terrific with Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Real or Light Mayonnaise
