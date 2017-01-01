Chicken Cacciatore with Rigatoni

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 1–2 thighs, 3⁄4 cup sauce from pan, and 1 cup pasta)
Health.com
February 2012

The word cacciatore means hunter in Italian, and this hearty, rich dish is certainly fit for a hunter’s appetite. We suggest choosing a glass of red wine to pair with the meal as one of your daily snacks.

 

Resistant Starch: 1.5g

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 sliced garlic cloves
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 cups cooked rigatoni pasta
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 462
  • Fat per serving 9.6g (sat 1.9g, mono 4.1g, poly 2.1g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Sugars per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 567mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. add chicken to skillet and brown until golden, turning once, 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan and reserve.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium; add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. add mushrooms and oregano and cook until mushrooms release their water, 5 minutes.

Step 3

add tomatoes with juices, tomato paste, wine, salt, and pepper; simmer until slightly reduced, 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet; spoon with some of sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 20–25 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 4

toss pasta with sauce in a large bowl. place 1 cup pasta with sauce in each of 4 serving bowls. top with 2 chicken thighs, sprinkle with parsley, and serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up