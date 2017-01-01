- Calories per serving 462
- Fat per serving 9.6g (sat 1.9g, mono 4.1g, poly 2.1g)
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Sugars per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 567mg
Chicken Cacciatore with Rigatoni
The word cacciatore means hunter in Italian, and this hearty, rich dish is certainly fit for a hunter’s appetite. We suggest choosing a glass of red wine to pair with the meal as one of your daily snacks.
Resistant Starch: 1.5g
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. add chicken to skillet and brown until golden, turning once, 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan and reserve.
Reduce heat to medium; add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. add mushrooms and oregano and cook until mushrooms release their water, 5 minutes.
add tomatoes with juices, tomato paste, wine, salt, and pepper; simmer until slightly reduced, 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet; spoon with some of sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 20–25 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer chicken to a plate.
toss pasta with sauce in a large bowl. place 1 cup pasta with sauce in each of 4 serving bowls. top with 2 chicken thighs, sprinkle with parsley, and serve.