Chicken Cacciatore with Rigatoni

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. add chicken to skillet and brown until golden, turning once, 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan and reserve.

Step 2 Reduce heat to medium; add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. add mushrooms and oregano and cook until mushrooms release their water, 5 minutes.

Step 3 add tomatoes with juices, tomato paste, wine, salt, and pepper; simmer until slightly reduced, 5 minutes. Return chicken to skillet; spoon with some of sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 20–25 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer chicken to a plate.