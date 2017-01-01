Spaghetti and Clams

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (Serving size: About 2 cups)
Health.com
February 2012

Resistant Starch: 2.2g

Clams have a wonderful sweet-briny flavor and add a touch of sophistication for very few calories. They’re also a good source of iron.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole wheat spaghetti
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 2 pounds littleneck or Manila clams, scrubbed
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 276
  • Fat per serving 4.8g (sat 2.3g, mono 1g, poly 0.7g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Sugars per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 208mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Reserve 1⁄2 cup of the cooking water before draining. Drain pasta and set aside.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.

Step 3

Add clams, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, and 1⁄2 cup cooking water; stir gently to combine. Cover and simmer until clams open and release their juices, about 6 minutes. Use tongs to transfer clams to a bowl.

Step 4

Add cooked pasta and parmesan to the skillet with sauce. Cook, tossing, 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Divide into 4 shallow bowls and serve.

