- Calories per serving 276
- Fat per serving 4.8g (sat 2.3g, mono 1g, poly 0.7g)
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Sugars per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 208mg
Spaghetti and Clams
Resistant Starch: 2.2g
Clams have a wonderful sweet-briny flavor and add a touch of sophistication for very few calories. They’re also a good source of iron.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Reserve 1⁄2 cup of the cooking water before draining. Drain pasta and set aside.
Step 2
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
Step 3
Add clams, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, and 1⁄2 cup cooking water; stir gently to combine. Cover and simmer until clams open and release their juices, about 6 minutes. Use tongs to transfer clams to a bowl.
Step 4
Add cooked pasta and parmesan to the skillet with sauce. Cook, tossing, 3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Divide into 4 shallow bowls and serve.
Step 5
CarbLovers Diet Cookbook