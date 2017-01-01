Ultimate Spinach and Turkey Lasagna

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
1 hour, 15 minutes
Total Time
1 hour, 40 minutes
Yield
Makes: 9 servings (Serving size: 1 (4- by 3-inch) piece)
Health.com
February 2012

Resistant Starch: 1g

Cheesy, meaty, and unbelievably good, this saucy lasagna is a real crowd-pleaser. Serve it with a crisp green salad.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped (2 cups)
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 3/4 pound ground turkey breast
  • 3 cups low-sodium jarred marinara sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 10 ounce package frozen spinach, completely defrosted and squeezed of all excess liquid
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 lasagna noodles, cooked al dente according to package instructions
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 346
  • Fat per serving 11.3g (sat 4.3g, mono 3.7g, poly 1.5g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 321mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet and cook onion, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6–7 minutes. add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add turkey and cook, breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink and cooked through, 4–5 minutes. Add marinara, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 2–3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and cool slightly.

Step 3

Combine ricotta, spinach, parsley, egg whites, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Step 4

Coat the bottom of a 14- x 11-inch lasagna pan with 1⁄2 cup sauce. arrange three lasagna noodles on the bottom of the pan. Spread 3⁄4 cup sauce evenly over noodles. Spoon 2⁄3 cup ricotta- spinach mixture evenly on top of sauce. Repeat layers two more times.

Step 5

Cover top with three noodles and remaining 3⁄4 cup sauce. Sprinkle with mozzarella and parmesan. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10–15 minutes, until cheese is bubbly. Cut into 9 squares and serve.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

