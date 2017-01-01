Pasta Primavera

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Makes: 4 servings (Serving size: 2 cups pasta and 2 tablespoons cheese)
February 2012

Resistant Starch: 0.6g

This delightful pasta is as gorgeous on the plate as it is delicious. We love the  whimsical bow-tie shape, but feel free to substitute any pasta.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound small multicolored cherry tomatoes
  • 3 cups low-fat milk (1%)
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 ounces farfalle (bow-tie) pasta
  • 3 small carrots (6 ounces), peeled and diced
  • 1/2 pound thin asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 small zucchini, halved and cut into 2-inch matchsticks
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese (1⁄2 ounce), divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 7.2g (sat 2.5g, mono 3.4g, poly 0.8g)
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Sugars per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 473mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Step 2

While water is heating, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3

Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 6–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook (do not stir) until slightly bursting, 5 minutes.

Step 4

Whisk together milk and flour and add to vegetables. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and simmer. stir until thickened, 2–3 minutes.

Step 5

Add salt and pepper, stir to incorporate, remove from heat, and cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 6

Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 3 minutes of cooking, add carrots to boiling pasta. During last minute of cooking, add asparagus and zucchini.

Step 7

Drain pasta and vegetables (do not rinse); add immediately to warmed vegetable-cream sauce.

Step 8

Toss gently and divide among 4 pasta bowls.

Step 9

Divide basil and parmesan among bowls.

CarbLovers Diet Cookbook

