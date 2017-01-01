- Calories per serving 286
- Fat per serving 7.2g (sat 2.5g, mono 3.4g, poly 0.8g)
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Sugars per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 473mg
Pasta Primavera
Resistant Starch: 0.6g
This delightful pasta is as gorgeous on the plate as it is delicious. We love the whimsical bow-tie shape, but feel free to substitute any pasta.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
While water is heating, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add onion and cook, stirring, until soft, 6–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook (do not stir) until slightly bursting, 5 minutes.
Whisk together milk and flour and add to vegetables. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and simmer. stir until thickened, 2–3 minutes.
Add salt and pepper, stir to incorporate, remove from heat, and cover with foil to keep warm.
Cook pasta according to package directions. During last 3 minutes of cooking, add carrots to boiling pasta. During last minute of cooking, add asparagus and zucchini.
Drain pasta and vegetables (do not rinse); add immediately to warmed vegetable-cream sauce.
Toss gently and divide among 4 pasta bowls.
Divide basil and parmesan among bowls.